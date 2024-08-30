Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix

KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+

K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

