Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu

The Oscars: Awards season comes to a close in a celebration of the best films of the past year, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

CBS, Paramount+

Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the season 48 premiere.

Netflix

Running Point: Kate Hudson leads Mindy Kaling's latest comedy series, about a woman who's put in charge of her family's pro basketball team.

Movie theaters

Last Breath: Watch the true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle to save their crewmate, who is trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface.

My Dead Friend Zoe: Travis Kelce produces the film about a veteran who keeps seeing the presence of her best friend who died in combat.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.