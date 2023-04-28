Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Sweet Tooth: Gus and the hybrids are held captive by the Last Men while searching for a cure to the Sick in season 2 of Sweet Tooth.

John Mulaney: "Baby J": After an intervention and a stint in rehab, John Mulaney's got a lot to cover in his latest return to the stage.

The Nurse: A new nurse becomes suspicious of her colleague, believing they may be responsible for a series of patient deaths in this new crime drama.

Hulu
Saint X: Check out the series Saint X -- it's based on the popular novel and follows the traumatic ripple effect of a young woman's untimely death.

Sam: A Saxon: Based on the true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany, this new limited series follows his dramatic rise and fall.

Disney+
Peter Pan and Wendy: Over on Disney+, take the second star to the right and stream Peter Pan and Wendy, the new adaptation of the classic story about the boy who never grows up.

HBO Max 
Love & Death: On HBO Max, Elizabeth Olsen stars in the limited series Love & Death, all about the fascinating and disturbing story of Betty Gore's murder.

Prime Video 
Citadel: On Prime Video, two spies who had their minds erased reteam to save the world in the series Citadel.

Paramount+ 
Fatal Attraction: Over on Paramount+, watch the new series Fatal Attraction, based on the acclaimed '80s film of the same name.

MTV's Family Legacy: This new series takes a look at some of the most iconic moments of legendary artists -- from Diddy to *NSYNC to The Notorious B.I.G. -- through the lens on their children.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

