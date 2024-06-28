Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video

I Am: Celine Dion: Get a behind-the-scenes look at a pop superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness in this new documentary.

My Lady Jane: The bestselling book has been adapted as a TV series that reimagines the life of Lady Jane Grey.

Apple TV+

Land of Women: Eva Longoria hides from her husband's loan sharks on a charming Spanish vineyard in the new series.

Hulu

The Bear: Yes, chef! All episodes of season 3 of the dramatic comedy series are available to stream on Hulu.

Netflix

That '90s Show: They may be getting older, but that doesn't mean they're getting wiser. Check out season 2 of the sitcom.

A Family Affair: Zac Efron starts a surprise romance with Nicole Kidman in the new comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

