Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

CBS, Paramount+

The Neighborhood: The seventh season of the sitcom ends with an hourlong finale.

Hulu

Murder Has Two Faces: Robin Roberts hosts the three-episode true crime binge series.

Netflix

Forever: The classic Judy Blume novel has been adapted into a romantic drama series.

Nonnas: Vince Vaughn opens an Italian restaurant with only local grandmothers as chefs in the new film.

Max

Conan O'Brien Must Go: The comedian travels to even more destinations in season 2.

Peacock

Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne stars in the three-episode premiere of season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.