Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+

Carême: Follow the thrilling series about the first celebrity chef.

Netflix

The Four Seasons: Tina Fey and Steve Carell star in the comedy series about longtime friends.

Unseen: Zenzi is forced to trust those who betrayed her in season 2 of the drama series.

Prime Video

Another Simple Favor: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in the sequel set in Capri, Italy.

Movie theaters

Thunderbolts*: A group of antiheroes team up in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage stars in the psychological thriller about a man revisiting his childhood beach town.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.