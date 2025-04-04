Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon hunts demons in the horror-action limited series.

Netflix

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Watch people search for true love connections in season 3.

Devil May Cry: The animated series is based on the popular video game franchise.

Pulse: A young ER doctor is promoted to chief resident in the new series.

Hulu

Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams stars in the true story about a woman who explores her own desires after she's diagnosed with cancer.

Movie theaters

A Minecraft Movie: Jack Black stars in the live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

