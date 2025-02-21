Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Win or Lose: Find out who wins the big softball game in Pixar's first original TV series.

Netflix
Zero Day: Robert De Niro takes on his first leading TV role in the new thriller.

Prime Video
Reacher: Jack Reacher has unfinished business to take care of in season 3 of the action series.

Apple TV+
Surface: Sophie is desperate to uncover the truth about her mother's death in season 2.

Hulu
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: This four-part series follows a new investigation decades after thousands of bones were found in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms.

A Thousand Blows: From the creator of Peaky Blinders comes a new series about the criminal underbelly of London's East End in the 1880s.

Paramount+
1923: Follow the challenges on the Dutton family ranch in the Yellowstone prequel show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

