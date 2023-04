One of the many Facebook music pages I follow is called The Year Grunge Broke. Its a very cool walk down memory lane for those of us who lived the through the musical revolution that was the grunge movement of the 90′s. And, coincidentally enough, they posted this pic that is Eddie Vedder at the Pearl Jam show April 24th, 1992 at The Edge in Orlando. Were you at this show?

For more memories about shows at The Edge check out this cool concert archive website I found.

