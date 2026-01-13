'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in on criminal sexual contact of minor charges

Timothy Busfield, the actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on the TV series The West Wing, has turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of his show The Cleaning Lady, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The investigation has been quietly ongoing for months by police and prosecutors in Albuquerque, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Detectives investigated both Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, to determine whether she knew of or participated in any conduct that could be considered criminal, sources said. Charges have not been filed against Gilbert.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Busfield did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Gilbert's publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that the actress "is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds...Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time."

According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

An officer interviewed the children's parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim's mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to spring 2024.

Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said in a statement: "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

