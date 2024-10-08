What are your tips and and tricks for hurricane prep?

In addition to the traditional prep for storms like boarding up, moving your outdoor furniture in, getting supplies like batteries, water, cash, gas, etc., there are lost of other tips and tricks we’ve heard over the years. Let’s compile a list of those tips and tricks and help each other out as we prep!

Here are just a few I’ve heard and/or done over the years:

-Have your electronics fully charged before the storm hits. I.e. cell phones, laptops, tablets.

-Freeze containers of water. If the power goes out, you can move some of those to the fridge part to keep it cooler longer.

-Brew a pot of coffee before the storm hits and you lose power- cold or room temp coffee is better than NO coffee!

-Do laundry. If you lose power for a while, you don’t want to run out of clean clothes!

-Fill your bathtubs with water to use for flushing toilets if needed.

-Don’t have sandbags? You could also use bags of top soil, mulch, or potting soil.

-If you don’t have access to a shower/hot water to shower, use bathing wipes or baby wipes.

-Set up puppy pads or a grass patch in a kiddie pool for your dogs.

-Take pictures of the inside and outside of your home before the storm for insurance purposes.





Alright, your turn! What are some other tips and hacks you’re heard? What else are you doing to prep?



