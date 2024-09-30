What are your top 3 “simple joys” in life?

cup of coffee and coffee beans over dark background Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images

Now this is a list I can get behind! A recent survey of 2,000 Americans asked what their top 3 simple joys in life are.

Here is the top 10:

1. Waking up after a good night’s sleep.

2. Catching up with an old friend or loved one.

3. A cup of coffee.

4. Watching your favorite show.

5. Just the SMELL of freshly brewed coffee.

6. Hearing your favorite song on the radio. (Hey, we can help with that!)

7. The smell of freshly baked cookies.

8. Having someone tell you they were thinking about you

9. Waking up to the sun shining.

10. The sound of rain while you’re inside, safe and warm.

A few more standouts in the top 20 include giving and receiving compliments and cuddling with your pet. Here is the full list.

What else should be on the list?