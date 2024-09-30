What are your top 3 “simple joys” in life?

cup of coffee and coffee beans over dark background Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Now this is a list I can get behind! A recent survey of 2,000 Americans asked what their top 3 simple joys in life are.

Here is the top 10:

1.  Waking up after a good night’s sleep.

2.  Catching up with an old friend or loved one.

3.  A cup of coffee.

4.  Watching your favorite show.

5.  Just the SMELL of freshly brewed coffee.

6.  Hearing your favorite song on the radio. (Hey, we can help with that!)

7.  The smell of freshly baked cookies.

8.  Having someone tell you they were thinking about you

9.  Waking up to the sun shining.

10.  The sound of rain while you’re inside, safe and warm.

A few more standouts in the top 20 include giving and receiving compliments and cuddling with your pet. Here is the full list.

What else should be on the list?

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!