What’s your favorite slasher movie of all time?

Spooky season brings them out every year... the slasher movies.

What’s the BEST slasher movie, though? Your go-to every year to watch? Well Entertainment Weekly has ranked the top 21 slasher movies of all time so you can add to your watch list.

I only know the top 6 titles and have only seen a few of them. What about you? Have you seen/heard of most of these? You agree with the list?

Here’s the top 10:

1. “Halloween” (1978)

2. “Psycho” (1960)

3. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

4. “Friday the 13th” (1980)

5. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

6. “Scream” (1996)

7. “Black Christmas” (1974)

8. “Maniac” (1980)

9. “April Fool’s Day” (1986)

10. “The Burning” (1981)