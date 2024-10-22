What’s your favorite slasher movie of all time?

'Halloween' house for sale FILE PHOTO: American actress Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of "Halloween," written and directed by John Carpenter. The home from the film is now up for sale.(Photo by Compass International Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Spooky season brings them out every year... the slasher movies.

What’s the BEST slasher movie, though? Your go-to every year to watch? Well Entertainment Weekly has ranked the top 21 slasher movies of all time so you can add to your watch list.

I only know the top 6 titles and have only seen a few of them. What about you? Have you seen/heard of most of these? You agree with the list?

Here’s the top 10:

1.  “Halloween”  (1978)

2.  “Psycho”  (1960)

3.  “A Nightmare on Elm Street”  (1984)

4.  “Friday the 13th”  (1980)

5.  “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”  (1974)

6.  “Scream”  (1996)

7.  “Black Christmas”  (1974)

8.  “Maniac”  (1980)

9.  “April Fool’s Day”  (1986)

10.  “The Burning”  (1981)

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

