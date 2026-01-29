Why Mick Mars owes Mötley Crüe $750k (and an apology)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 18: Musician Mick Mars of Motley Crue arrives at the Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival, Tribute to Motley Crue at the House of Blues Sunset Blvd on August 18, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the ugliest breakups in rock history just got a legal exclamation point. After months of throwing mud in the press and filing lawsuits, the battle between Mötley Crüe and their founding guitarist Mick Mars has officially ended...and it is a total knockout victory for the band.

.@MotleyCrue has scored a major legal victory against their former guitarist, Mick Mars: https://t.co/WHRZkZfjFB — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) January 29, 2026

An arbitrator has ruled that not only does Mars NOT get to keep his 25% stake in the touring profits, but he also owes the band a staggering $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances!

But wait there’s more...

Remember those explosive claims Mick made about Nikki Sixx and the guys faking their performances and using backing tracks?

MICK MARS Sues MÖTLEY CRÜE Over Financials, Says NIKKI SIXX's Bass Tracks Live Were All Pre-Recorded https://t.co/siLjgAeFVF pic.twitter.com/yowybQHXiD — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) April 6, 2023

In a twist that you usually only see in TV dramas, Mars was forced to formally recant those accusations under oath. According to the band’s legal team, Mars’ own expert witness confirmed the band plays live, forcing the guitarist to admit his claims were false.

"Mars was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false": Mötley Crüe claim comprehensive victory in legal battle with Mick Mars https://t.co/gUM7ZUszxl — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) January 29, 2026

The band’s lawyer, Sasha Frid, took a victory lap in a statement today, declaring the band “fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually.”

This ended up being a sad, messy end to a 40-year partnership, but the Crüe has officially won the war. Now, they can go back to touring, while Mars is left with a giant legal bill, and a lot of burned bridges.