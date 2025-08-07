Why you may want to turn off your location on Instagram

File photo. (stockcam/Getty Images)
By Leeann Reilly

In a new update to Instagram, users can see friends’ real-time locations similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map.

However, many users are taking to social media to warn others of the possible dangers of sharing your location on the app.

Location sharing is off by default, and locations update only when you open up the app. You choose who you share your location with and can opt not to share your location in specific places or with specific people.

To turn off location sharing navigate to:

Settings and activity > Story, Live and Location > Location Sharing Instagram Map > No one

You can also go into your phone settings and completely turn off location access to Instagram.

