Wife of Weezer bassist shot and arrested for attempted murder

Four decades of murder: Jillian Lauren on confronting America's most prolific serial killer Jillian Lauren and her husband Scott Shriner, bass player for the iconic rock band Weezer, arrive at the PEN America LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
You never know what headline you’re going to wake up to and this one is crazy! The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot by police and arrested for attempted murder! Here’s what we know, so far:

Her name it Jillian Shriner and it all started with a hit-and-run accident in LA.   According to ABC News, One or more of the suspects got out of their car and fled from the police on foot and  They ended up in a residential neighborhood, which is where Scott and Jillian reside.

When cops were searching for the suspects, they approached the back of a home where one of the suspects had been seen running. That’s where police came across Jillian, in the yard of her own home, which was next door. But there was one problem, but she had a gun. I’m not sure if she was out there protecting herself because she saw one of the suspects, heard a noise, not exactly sure what, this story is still pretty fresh.

But it sounds like police asked her to drop the gun and she refused numerous times.  Then she pointed it at the officers and they shot her in the shoulder.  Jillian surrendered, was treated at a hospital for her gunshot wound, and booked on the attempted murder charge.

Weezer is supposed to perform at Coachella this weekend.

