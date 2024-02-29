Will Forte sounds off on "incredible" but shelved 'Coyote Vs. Acme' movie

After Warner Bros. reportedly shelved its live-action/animated cartoon Coyote Vs. Acme, another one of its stars is sounding off.

On X, formerly Twitter, Will Forte wrote to the movie's cast and crew, "I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's a looking like you never will."

He added that when he heard the studio "deleted" the movie, "I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk."

The Saturday Night Live veteran expressed, "But then I saw it, and it's incredible."

He continued, "Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. ... I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special."

He asked himself rhetorically, "This was the movie they're not going to release?"

The movie stars Forte, John Cena and Lana Condor, and reportedly centers on the cartoon coyote suing Acme for a lifetime of defective, injurious products that got him no closer to catching the Road Runner. Cena reportedly played the company's legal counsel.

Forte continued, "You would be so proud of it -- a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame."

One of the movie's stars, Eric Bauza — who voices a host of Looney Tunes characters — recently used his time as a presenter at the Annie Awards to mention the plight of the movie in character as both Bugs and Sylvester. "I hate to be political, but release Coyote vs. Acme!" he shouted as the lisping cat.

