'Will & Grace' celebrates 25th anniversary with nostalgic new exhibit

It's been 25 years since we were introduced to one of television's favorite onscreen friendships with Will & Grace. To celebrate — and kick off the Paley Pride celebration — The Paley Center for Media in New York City launched a new exhibit celebrating BFFs Will Truman and Grace Adler and their scene-stealing pals, Jack McFarland and Karen Walker.

Will & Grace is credited with paving the way for LGBTQ+ representation on primetime TV, being one of the first to feature openly gay principal characters in Will and Jack. Premiering on NBC in 1998, the series quickly became a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Audiences were treated to the quartet's antics for eight seasons before wrapping in 2006; the show then briefly returned in 2017, before officially ending in 2020.

The exhibit, which opened in June, has been extended until July 30. It's a fun, immersive experience, recreating Will and Grace's famous New York apartment's living room. Plus, fans of Café Jacques can take a seat and some pictures at Jack's one-table café for a true Instagram moment.

There are a total of 42 items on display that were used during the series’ run, including jewelry, ID cards and other accessories — like Will's garden gnome, Squatsie. Perhaps the most nostalgic components of the exhibit are Will, Grace, Karen and Jack's costumes — from Karen's "I Loves Me Kitty" sweatshirt to Jack's shower caps.

After taking them all in, kick back in the Bennack Theater to screen classic episodes (only available Wednesdays through Sundays). If you're ready to prove you're a die-hard fan, test your knowledge of the sitcom with some trivia on the interactive monitor.

If you happen to be in NYC, grab your BFF, practice your best Cher impersonation and head to the Paley Center for Media.

