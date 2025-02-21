William Harrison | Honoree for February 21st, 2025

William Harrison was nominated by his sister Rachael who says, “He has been a k9 cop for Sanford police for 12 years and goes above and behind to protect his town and his family! He is a wonderful brother, friend and cop! He is caring and very loyal to everyone! The stress and stuff he goes through and sees each and every day on the job, each day we worry if something bad will happen to him! He is appreciated risking his life to help others!”

William, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four tickets to the Central Florida Fair plus four unlimited ride bands.





©2025 Cox Media Group