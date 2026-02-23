William Shatner loves metal and he’s putting out an album of covers

Who knew? “The Shat” (worst nickname ever by the way) is a big fan of heavy metal. Apparently, he likes it so much, that he’s releasing his own album of cover songs.

The almost 95-year old is releasing an album of heavy metal covers from bands like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and more. But wait, that’s not it. There will also be some original songs on the album, too.

There’s no word yet on any names, but Shatner has previously worked with Zakk Wylde, Ritchie Blackmore, Wayne Kramer and Henry Rollins. So, William Shatner clearly has some connections in the metal world.

He’s planning to have the album out this year and he said, “Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud. This album is a gathering of force; each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos.”

He went on to say, “I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty.”

