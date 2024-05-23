Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton and more in new trailer to 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Winona Ryder, as a now-adult Lydia Deetz, personally introduces the brand-new trailer to the anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

"Here's a preview," she says, wearing a goth black dress and matching bangs. "Be warned. It's intense."

Opening with the first few words of a choral version of Harry Belafonte's "Day-O: The Banana Song," the trailer opens at the funeral of Lydia's dad, played by Jeffrey Jones in the original.

"Death is hard," Lydia consoles her daughter, Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega. "Sometimes I think life is harder," she replies.

The score turns ominous, with Astrid exploring the attic seen in the first film. Her mom warns in voice-over, "When I was a teenager, a trickster demon terrorized my entire family, and tried to force me to marry him. I believe he was gone forever until you found this in the attic."

Lydia's referring to a leaflet advertising the services of a "bio-exorcist" — Michael Keaton's "Ghost with the Most."

"Ew, who's Beetlejuice?" Astrid asks.

"Don't ever say that name!" Lydia warns, to which the defiant teen replies by repeating it.



"If you say his name three times he will appear," her mom insists.

Sure enough, she does, and he does. "The Juice is loose," he enthuses.

In spite of their history, Beetlejuice and Lydia appear to team up, blowing a hole through the barrier between the crazy characters from the world of the undead and those still breathing.

"The living, the dead. Can they co-exist? That's what we're here to find out," Lydia says.

Also glimpsed in the trailer are Beetlejuice veteran Catherine O'Hara and franchise newcomers Monica Bellucci — who's apparently the only entity who can scare Keaton's character — as well as Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

The movie opens September 6.

