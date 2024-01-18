Woman’s Real Name Becomes Funny and Inappropriate as Her Work Email Address

Sam is a nice lady who’s got a bit of a problem at work.

It’s a common thing when you go to work for a company, that they take the first letter of your first name, and place it in front of your last name before the “@” to create your work email address. Most of the time, this is not a problem at all, except in cases where someone else already has that email address, and then they just add a 1 or something before the “@”.

Samantha’s problem is different. When you take her first initial “S” and add it to her last name, you get something funny, but a little inappropriate for work.

shart@work.com

Good luck to you, Samantha Hart, AKA Shart-Lady. We hope your email brings joy and laughter to everyone you work with!

sorry if i talk about this problem too much but it is HAPPENING AGAIN!!

