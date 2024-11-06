Yara Shahidi, Keith Powers and more in talks to star in coming-of-age romance, 'Bloom'

Yara Shahidi and Keith Powers are in talks to star in a coming-of-age romance called Bloom, as are Kedar Williams-Stirling and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Deadline reports.

Directed by Cole Swanson, who also wrote the script, Bloom follows Ace (Williams-Stirling), a young, talented Black artist, who moves to Italy for university and winds up on a journey of self-discovery. Along the way, he finds love and friendship within "a defiant and opulent circle of wealthy young Black adults deemed 'The Casa Rosa Kids,'" some of whom navigate a "steamy love triangle." Bloom has been described as Love Jones set in Italy.



Bloom will mark the feature debut of Swanson. Pineloft Entertainment will produce alongside Jolene Rodriguez of Broken English Productions, while UK-based 1PLUS1 Productions and Adam Strawford come together for music consulting.

