Yes, chef! 'The Bear' returning to Hulu June 22

On social media, FX revealed that its acclaimed series The Bear will be cooking again on Hulu on June 22.

The show stars newly minted Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White as chef and restaurateur Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who ended the show's first season by shuttering his beleaguered family-run eatery and fulfilling his goal of opening a new dining establishment in its place that bears his nickname — and shares the title of the show.

The reveal came with a poster for the series, with Carmy using a pair of tweezers to apply a garnish. He's surrounded by the other cast members, including scene stealer Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Carmy's cousin Richie; Ayo Edebiri as Carmy's driven chef Sydney; and Abby Elliott as Carmy's sister Natalie aka Sugar.

Fans will be able to gorge themselves: All episodes of the second season will drop on its aforementioned debut date.

