Yes, In The Early 80′s, Some People Thought Making Drinking And Driving Illegal Was ‘Communist’

You may have seen this video clip going around the internet recently. It’s a news clip from California from the early 1980′s when the state decided to crack down on drinking and driving. And one news station went to ask some citizens what they thought of it, and some of them claimed it was essentially ‘communist’, lol.

Yes, this is a real news clip, and those are real people and real responses. Which just goes to show you that anytime a law is proposed that someone doesn’t like, they’ll call it communist, even a law against drunk driving! And they still scream communism today for anything they don’t like. I think a lot of people have no idea what communism really is....these people cleary don’t.

