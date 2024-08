Aerosmith played a rocking set on the second night of the Bud Light Music Fest, February 1, 2019, State Farm Arena. Post Malone opened the concert. (Robb Cohen/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Now that we know Aerosmith won’t be touring or playing live shows any longer, their last show becomes somewhat of a big deal.

I know, you’re bummed and I am too, that we won’t be able to see them in Orlando in February. And while it’s nothing like seeing them live and person, I wanted to share this video of their final concert. It look place 9/9/23 at UBS Arena in New York.