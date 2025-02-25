You Can Now Watch Black Sabbath's Live 2013 Concert Film 'Gathered In Their Masses' Right Here

Have you seen Black Sabbath in concert? If not, then this is the closest you’ll get because I’m pretty sure most of us aren’t making the final show in July in Birmingham, England. But now their 2013 live concert film Live...Gathered In Their Masses has been released for free on YouTube. YEs the entire 107 minute show is available for free and I’ve embedded it here for your rocking pleasure!
The concert film was shot over two nights at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, in April and May 2013 on Black Sabbath’s 13 tour.
In case you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, here’s the setlist so you can skip to your favorite Sabbath tunes:
War Pigs
Into the Void
Loner
Snowblind
Black Sabbath
Behind The Wall Of Sleep
N.I.B.
Methademic
Fairies Wear Boots
Symptom of the Universe
Iron Man
End of the Beginning
Children of the Grave
God Is Dead?
Paranoid