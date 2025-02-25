You Can Now Watch Black Sabbath's Live 2013 Concert Film 'Gathered In Their Masses' Right Here

Have you seen Black Sabbath in concert? If not, then this is the closest you’ll get because I’m pretty sure most of us aren’t making the final show in July in Birmingham, England. But now their 2013 live concert film Live...Gathered In Their Masses has been released for free on YouTube. YEs the entire 107 minute show is available for free and I’ve embedded it here for your rocking pleasure!

The concert film was shot over two nights at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, in April and May 2013 on Black Sabbath’s 13 tour.

In case you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, here’s the setlist so you can skip to your favorite Sabbath tunes:

War Pigs

Into the Void

Loner

Snowblind

Black Sabbath

Behind The Wall Of Sleep

N.I.B.

Methademic

Fairies Wear Boots

Symptom of the Universe

Iron Man

End of the Beginning

Children of the Grave

God Is Dead?

Paranoid