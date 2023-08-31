You Could Own A Really Cool Off-Road Machine From Sammy Hagar’s Family

If you’re into off-roading, or overlanding as some call it, then have I got an awesome ride for you! This is a 1972 Pinzgauer 710k Radio truck. Pinzgauers are Austrian all terrain vehicles first built in the 1960′s and were very popular with many militaries around the world. And this one specifically is quite the gem having been driven only 34,000 miles and only 3 owners. And the 3rd owner, and person who is selling it, is my friend Aaron Hagar. Aaron is Sammy Hagar’s first child, and we’ve been friends since he was a frequent guest on my old podcast.

If you know Sammy then you know what a huge car fan he is, and he passed that love of awesome and rare cars down to his oldest kid. Aaron runs Rat Runners Garage in Lake Tahoe and has a really cool car collection himself. Not as expensive as his dad’s, but still a cool collection. So cool in fact that some of his cars were even on display at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada, including this Pinzgauer.

And now for only $35,000 you could own Aaron’s Pinzgauer. So if you’re into rare cool cars, overlanding, rock stars, or all of the above then this is for you! He’s also selling his Triumph TR3 Outlaw Rally Car if you prefer speed over running things over.

Happy Father’s Day!!! The consensus is in…The Aaron S. Hagar exhibit is a HIT! It truly covers all... Posted by National Automobile Museum on Friday, June 16, 2023

