'You've Got Mail' reboot film set at Warner Bros. Pictures

You've got a reboot.

A new version of the classic 1998 romantic comedy You've Got Mail is on the way. Warner Bros. Pictures has tapped director Jason Orley to helm a new take on the beloved film that starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, ABC Audio has learned.

Orley is writing the film's script based on a previous take on the project by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont. Its plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

The original You've Got Mail follows business rivals Joe Fox (Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Ryan), who fall in love through anonymous correspondence online while both are unaware that Joe's book superstore is looking to put Kathleen's independent book shop out of business.

This new version of You've Got Mail is part of a long tradition of adaptations of its classic story.

Norah Ephron directed the 1998 film based on a screenplay she wrote with Delia Ephron. That film itself is an adaptation of the 1937 play Perfumeire by Miklós László, which was adapted into the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner. The Christmas classic starred Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.

The Shop Around the Corner was later remade into the 1949 musical In the Good Old Summertime, which starred Judy Garland and featured the screen debut of Garland's then-3-year-old daughter Liza Minnelli. Another musical, the 1963 Broadway show She Loves Me, is also an adaptation of The Shop Around the Corner.

Orley has just wrapped post-production on his film Close Personal Friends for Amazon MGM Studios. That upcoming comedy stars Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, Lilly Collins and Henry Golding. The director previously also helmed the films Big Time Adolescence and I Want You Back.

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