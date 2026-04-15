Zach Cregger to direct 'Weapons' prequel 'Gladys,' original sci-fi thriller 'The Flood'

Two new Zach Cregger movies are on the way.

The Weapons helmer will direct two new movies for Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio has announced.

One will be a prequel to Weapons titled Gladys. It will follow the character Aunt Gladys, who was portrayed by Amy Madigan in Weapons. Madigan went on to win an Oscar for her performance in the horror film.

Gladys will be released in theaters on Sept. 8, 2028. Along with directing, Cregger will write the film with Zach Shields. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce it.

Additionally, Cregger is set to write and direct a sci-fi thriller called The Flood. It is an original story from Cregger. The Flood will release in theaters on Aug. 11, 2028. Amblin Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment are set to produce the picture.

Warner Bros. Picture Group's Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a press release that "Zach is the kind of filmmaker we prize—one committed to creating unforgettable theatrical experiences. We value the collaborative spirit he brings to every stage of the process and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Cregger said he's excited to continue working with the teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

"They are true champions of bold creativity, united by a shared ambition to deliver unforgettable theatrical experiences for audiences. That’s the dream for any filmmaker,” Cregger said.

Cregger made his directing debut with the 2022 film Barbarian. His next movie, Resident Evil, which is based on the popular video game franchise, releases this September.

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