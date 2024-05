Music Biz 2016 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Carmine Appice joins R.A.T.S. (Rock Against Terrorism) during Music Biz 2016 at Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Carmine Appice’s early influential blues rock band, Cactus, is back together and has a new track out with Dee Snider that rocks. Check out Evil here:

Cactus are also making a live appearance with Foghat and Pat Travers at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on June 7th:

And hear my interview with Roger Earl from Foghat here:

