Last night was my 2nd time seeing Jane’s Addiction live. I thought they did amazing and it was a kick ass show. Although Perry Farrell was not his strongest, but I think the mushrooms he may or may not have taken before the show were kicking in pretty hard on stage. He was definitely not hitting some of the notes, or some of the words, or properly remembering how the songs go....Anyway it was a helluva show and here’s my full pic and video dump from last night. Enjoy!

