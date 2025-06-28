MetroWest MusicWORKS Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd

MetroWest Master Association Presents: MusicWORKS Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd for a FREE evening of fireworks, food, and live music from Stella Beat with Special Guest Lourdes Robles and Opening Act SWITCH Back to the 80s.

The spirit of Independence Day will light up the sky – and the stage – on Thursday, July 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., as the MetroWest Master Association hosts its seventh annual MusicWORKS Independence Day Celebration at MetroWest Golf Club (2100 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, FL 32835). For more information, visit our Facebook event page.

This free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable night of entertainment, food, and patriotism, open to all with no tickets required.

MetroWest MusicWORKS

