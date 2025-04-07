10 Supa Things to Know About Super Dave

Supa Dave

Supa Dave is the tattoo covered new guy at 98.9 WMMO, and you can hear him on your way home weekdays from 3p-7p. Here’s our crash course on getting to know Supa Dave with 10 Supa Fast Facts.....

1) What’s your favorite pizza topping?

Pepperoni ALL DAY!!!

2) How many tattoos do you have?

More than I can count!! 2 full sleeves, chest, back, legs…I’m exhausted just thinking about trying to count them!!!

3) How long have you been playing guitar?

39 years….pretty good for someone who’s only 29 right?

4) What’s the farthest you’ve traveled to attend a concert?

Glasgow, Scotland….lots of miles…just not sure how many that is from Orlando.

5) What’s your favorite part about working in radio?

Getting to hang out with all the listeners at shows and events – all about the connections!

6) Do you have a pet?

Sort of…she’s more my child than a pet. All 80 lbs. of my Pit Bull – Miss Lois Lane.

7) Do you prefer cars or motorcycles?

It’s Florida…it all depends on the weather. But either way, I love my Caddy and my Harley equally.

8) Who’s the one musician you wish you could see live in concert? Current or past.

Being a guitar player, definitely Jimi Hendrix. I’m sure that had to be some kind of unbelievable experience! (See what I did there? 😊)

9) Dream vacation location?

Without a doubt – Italy.

10) Favorite thing to do in your free time?

What is free time? 😊 But if I do get the chance, love to watch live music anywhere. Big venues or the local dive bar…as long as its good tunes!!!

