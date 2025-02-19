12th Annual Uptown Art Expo - March 28th-30th

Uptown Art Expo

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 12th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 28-30th, 2025. The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase. Uptown Art Expo will also showcase Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces with professional chalk artists and high school art students on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.

Enjoy some live musical performances from Absolute Queen on Friday, March 28th at 8pm and Slippery When Wet - The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute band on Saturday, March 29th at 8pm.

For more event info, click here.

