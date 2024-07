Back to School Expo

Bring the family to the 14th Annual Back to School Expo at the Altamonte Mall for Tax Free Weekend! It’s a free family event from 11a-4pm

The Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend.

Get your family school-ready with great savings!

Prizes, Discounts and Giveaways!!

©2024 Cox Media Group