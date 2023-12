Susan G Komen

98.9 WMMO invites you to participate in the 2024 Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte. Click here to make a donation or register to participate in the walk. Your fundraising will help save lives every day through research, care, community support and advocacy.

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

7:30am Event Site Opens

9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. Event Ends

We hope to see you at the walk!

