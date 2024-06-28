2024 Riffmas in July Sweepstakes Rules

WMMO Riffmas in July Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WMMO Riffmas in July Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Seminole counties; and (iii) who are eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Live Nation, Discovery Cove, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, Planet Hollywood, International Diamond Center and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 8th, 2024, and end the earlier of (i) when all available prizes are awarded; or (ii) 5:15 p.m. ET on July 26th, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter:

· Listen to Sponsor’s radio broadcast (the “Show”) on weekdays during the Sweepstakes Period at or around 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. ET, and 5:00 p.m. ET for the cue(s) to call Sponsor (“Cue”) until the Cue is correctly identified (as described further below).

· When you hear a Cue, call 1-844-862-9890 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the designated caller. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated number person to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line for each of the designated times above who correctly identifies the Cue, as solely determined by Sponsors, will be designated a potential winner.

· The Cue will consist of the Show broadcasting a certain guitar riff at each Cue time and the designated number caller must correctly identify the song and recording artist. The Show will announce the Cue at the designated times each day only until all of the prizes detailed below are given away, at which point the Show will not broadcast Cues at the designated times for the remainder of the Sweepstakes Period.

During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will broadcast up to three (3) Cues on each weekday, for a maximum total of forty-five (45) Cues for the entire Sweepstakes Period, but a maximum of eighteen (18) potential participants will win for the entire Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes will end at the earlier of (i) when all available prizes are awarded; or (ii) the end of the Sweepstakes Period . The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

To become a winner, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; (c) you must correctly identify the Cue sound; and (d) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in for a chance to win, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the designated caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If a designated caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.WMMO.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.WMMO.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. Each winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received and the order in which calls are received. There will be a maximum of twenty-two (22) winners.

5. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will receive one of the following prizes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Prizes packages include:

· Up to three (3) winners will receive one (1) $200 Planet Hollywood gift card

· Up to six (6) winners will receive a certificate valid for a two night accommodations at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

o Gift certificate subject to terms and conditions of gift certificate issuer.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $400

· Up to two winners two tickets to see Sammy Hagar live at the MID Florida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on 7/14/24..

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $100

· Up to four (4) winners will receive a certificate valid for admission for one-day at Discovery Cove including a dolphin swim experience.

o Gift certificate subject to terms and conditions of gift certificate issuer.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $573.98

. Up to one (1) winner will receive $500 in gift certificates from International Diamond Center.

o Gift certificate subject to terms and conditions of gift certificate issuer.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $500

· Up to two winners two tickets to see Aerosmith in concert at the Kia Center Orlando on February 11th, 2025.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $200

ARV of all prizes to be awarded: $6,395.92

Prize details subject to change.

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE DESTINATION.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Theme Park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed.

In connection with any visit to an event venue, please be advised that the event venue’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of attendance at the parks (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Sponsor is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Each winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within 30 days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID or prize will be forfeited.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor may select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, Florida Diamond Center, Inc., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Disney Destinations, LLC, Wawa, Inc., Godwin’s Gatorland, Inc., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

12. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor. The WMMO Riffmas in July Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 29th, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WMMO.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WMMO Riffmas in July Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group