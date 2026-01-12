Michelob Ultra

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 2026 Michelob Ultra® Arnold Palmer Invitational Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; and (iii) who are twenty-one (21) years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Anheuser Busch Inc., City Beverages Orlando, Wayne-Densch, Inc., Arnold Palmer Enterprises, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on January 12, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 1, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter this Sweepstakes:

Sweepstakes QR code, and

98.9 (WMMO) website (WMMO.com/michelobultra) (the “Website”).

You may enter the Sweepstakes as follows:

Sweepstakes QR Code :

During the Sweepstakes Period, visit any of the participating Publix Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Winn-Dixie, Total Wine & More, or other locations to find the Sweepstakes QR Code located on the Sweepstakes display signage throughout such locations (subject to change in Sponsor’s sole discretion);

Scan the QR Code included on the display;

Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the required information to submit your entry. Standard data rates apply .

. See participating location for hours of operation or any changes to the entry method due to circumstances beyond Sponsor’s control.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of entries a participant can submit through the QR Code method of entry. A complete entry received through the online entry form, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

In connection with any visit to a participating location, please be advised that participating location’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at WMMO.com/michelobultra, navigate to the Sweepstakes link, and complete all required information and follow all posted instructions to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of entries a participant can submit through the Website. An entry received through the Website, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of text messaging service to either Sponsor or any participant, or for a failure in receiving an Entry due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons who submit false or misleading Entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the text message was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the text message by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP (Internet Service Provider) account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.wmmo.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.wmmo.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about March 2, 2026, Sponsor will select one (1) winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry, subject to the verification of winner’s eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

5. Prize Description .

One (1) Prize Package (“Prize”) will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) winner (“Winner”) will receive the following:

Two (2) tickets to the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational for March 5, 2026 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge o Grounds tickets Michelob Ultra Fan Deck access o Subject to additional terms and conditions Various branded merchandise prizes, including a golf bag, golf balls, and golf club covers

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize to be awarded: $900.

Prize details subject to change.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older . Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute fulfillment date of prize.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The potential winner will be notified on or about March 2, 2026, at the phone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, the potential qualifiers and winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within thirty (30) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be executed by the winner.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor may select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV, ANHEUSER BUSCH INC., ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES, LLC, CITY BEVERAGES ORLANDO, WAYNE-DENSCH, INC., Arnold Palmer Enterprises, Inc., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The 2026 Michelob Ultra® Arnold Palmer Invitational Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after March 15, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WMMO.com/michelobultra, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 2026 Michelob Ultra® Arnold Palmer Invitational Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group