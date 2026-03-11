37th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park Returns on April 4th & 5th at Lake Eola Park

Spring Fiesta in the Park

The 37th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park returns on April 4th - 5th, 2026 from 10a-5p at Lake Eola Park brought to you by E-PASS and Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney!

Bring the family and take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando as you stroll around Lake Eola while browsing hundreds of unique artist, crafter, and food booths, plus family-friendly fun and live entertainment all weekend long!

Sponsored by Lakeridge Winery.

As always, admission to Spring Fiesta is FREE! For more information, click here.

