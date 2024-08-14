7th Annual Community Heroes Celebration Awards Gala - September 7th

Community Heroes Celebration Awards Gala

As the leading authority on child safety and injury prevention in Central Florida, the Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida is proud to host the 7th Annual community Heroes Celebration at the Harry P. Leu Gardens on September 7th with the mission to recognize local heroes and make a difference in keeping the children of Central Florida safe. Your support of this annual fundraiser and silent auction helps bring awareness to the importance of lifesaving educational programs and activities that help save children’s lives.

The Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida is a non-profit organization that caters to preventing children injuries and fatalities through lifesaving education and first-hand experience. The Safety Village’s goals revolve around the safety and protection of children. Eliminating unsafe conditions through education and training of children is the organization’s greatest contribution to the Central Florida community.

For more info, click here.









©2024 Cox Media Group