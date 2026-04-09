98.9 WMMO Bryan Adams & Pat Benatar Weekend of Winning

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams has announced a second U.S. leg of his highly successful Roll With The Punches Tour with special guest Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen for keywords (4/10-4/12) and enter them in the entry form below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/10/26 - 4/12/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams at the KIA Center on 8/5/26. ARV= 125.20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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