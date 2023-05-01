98.9 WMMO Has Your Aerosmith Tickets

Aerosmith

Just announced! Aerosmith is going on tour!

Aerosmith PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes is coming to Central Florida. Listen to Denise this week at 7am for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets!

Just tune-in for the cue to call, then dial 1-844-862-9890, and you could be headed to the Amalie Arena in Tampa to see Aerosmith in concert on October 11th, 2023 from 98.9 WMMO!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 5th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 2nd, 2023 - May 5th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Listen for cue to call for one time per day and be correct designated caller to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Aerosmith in concert 10/11/23 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. ARV = $119.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

