Listen at 7a & 5p for Your Chance to win Tickets to Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.
Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!
*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.
Listen this week (4/13-4/17), with Jay & Brandi at 7a, and again with Supa Dave at 5p, for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!
Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 13th- April 17th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-862-9890 to win. Up to ten (10) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2026 Cox Media Group