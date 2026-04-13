Listen at 7a & 5p for Your Chance to win Tickets to Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Aloha to Summer

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!

*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.

Listen this week (4/13-4/17), with Jay & Brandi at 7a, and again with Supa Dave at 5p, for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 13th- April 17th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-862-9890 to win. Up to ten (10) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group