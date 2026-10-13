98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to See The Smashing Pumpkins This Sunday - 10/18

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins The Rats in a Cage Tour is coming to Benchmark International Arena this Sunday, October 18th, 2026, and we want to send you to the show!

Listen with Jay and Brandi at 7am this week (10/14-10/16) and again with Supa Dave at 3pm (10/14-10/15) for your shot at winning two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/14/26-10/16/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 10/18/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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