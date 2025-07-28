98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to the Wawa 250

coke zero

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! With the last Playoffs spots up for grabs, the unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers’ desperation for a “win and you’re in” moment – anything can happen.

Friday, August 22 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Saturday, August 23 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

Enter below (7/28-8/15) and answer Speedway Trivia for your chance to win two tickets to the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on August 22nd!

Get your tickets now at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or dial 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 28th - August 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on 8/22/25. ARV = $77.70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

