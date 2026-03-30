98.9 WMMO Has Your Welcome to Rockville Tickets

Welcome to Rockville

Welcome to Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway May 7th-10th, 2026 and 98.9 WMMO wants to hook you up with passes!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of single-day passes for either Saturday or Sunday, at Welcome to Rockville!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/30/26-4/12/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the entry form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One winner will receive a pair of Saturday GA passes to Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway 5/9/26. ARV = $372. Another winner will receive a pair of Sunday GA passes to Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway 5/10/26. ARV = $394. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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