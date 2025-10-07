98.9 WMMO Invites You to the OUC Orlando Half Marathon Weekend

OUC Orlando Half Marathon

Experience the excitement of the OUC Orlando Half Marathon Weekend! This two-day celebration brings runners together for scenic races through Downtown Orlando, ending at beautiful Lake Eola Park.

The OUC Orlando Half Marathon kicks off Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:15 a.m., with awards at 9:30 a.m. for the top finishers. The Track Shack Lake Eola 5K follows on Sunday, December 7, at 7:15 a.m., with awards at 8:30 a.m. Both events take place at 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801.

For more info, click here.

OUC Half Marathon Weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!