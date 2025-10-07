98.9 WMMO Invites You to the OUC Orlando Half Marathon Weekend

OUC Orlando Half Marathon

Experience the excitement of the OUC Orlando Half Marathon Weekend! This two-day celebration brings runners together for scenic races through Downtown Orlando, ending at beautiful Lake Eola Park.

The OUC Orlando Half Marathon kicks off Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:15 a.m., with awards at 9:30 a.m. for the top finishers. The Track Shack Lake Eola 5K follows on Sunday, December 7, at 7:15 a.m., with awards at 8:30 a.m. Both events take place at 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801.

For more info, click here.

