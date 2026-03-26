98.9 WMMO Lynyrd Skynyrd and Loverboy Weekend of Winning

Lynyrd Skynyrd

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to see Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest Loverboy at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, on July 18th, 2026! Get ready for a night packed with legendary hits and iconic rock you know and love.

Listen for keywords (3/27-3/29) and enter them in the entry form below for your chance to win!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/27/26 - 3/29/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 7/18/26. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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