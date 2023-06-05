98.9 WMMO Wants To Send You To Disney Water Parks

Disney Water Parks

Discover Magic in Every Drop with 98.9 WMMO!

98.9 WMMO wants to give you a chance to splash into the magic with tickets to Disney Water Parks! Enjoy a magical escape to paradise complete with a beach, wave pool, lazy river and thrilling attractions for the whole family. Plus, relax and treat yourself to island fare and specialty drinks.

Over at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, the ultimate nighttime beach bash is over-glowing with fun and excitement! Glow wild at Disney H2O Glow After Hours with lower wait times on favorite attractions and themed food and beverages, plus a DJ dance party and totally glow-rious lighting effects. You’ll see this Park in a whole new light.

Listen weekdays (6/5-6/9) at 4p for your opportunity to win four tickets to Disney Water Parks from 98.9 WMMO! You can also enter below for another way to win!

©Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 5th, 2023 - June 9th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Listen for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, be designated caller to win. You can also complete Official Entry Form above for another way to win. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Disney Water Park tickets. ARV = $293.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group